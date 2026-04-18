Dehradun Diary: Char Dham Yatra 2026 preparations highlight women-led ‘Nari Shakti’ road safety push

Homecoming: CDS wears traditional attire

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan swapped his fatigues for traditional attire on Friday, returning to his roots in village Gawana. The village rolled out the red carpet for its favourite son’s maiden visit since his appointment. After offering prayers at the Rajrajeshwari Temple in Devalgarh, the general looked quite at home. Earlier this week, he was busy laying foundation stones for heritage museums in Mana and Harsil. With a keen eye on preserving Garhwal’s history and military legacy, the CDS aims to turn these outposts into cultural beacons. He reminded locals that the army and border residents are two sides of the same coin.

Rawat hosts summer feast, asserts relevance

After an “earned political hiatus”, former CM Harish Rawat is back in the game, quite literally. Hosting a summer feast featuring cucumbers, melons, and millet at his Dehradun residence, Rawat turned a simple gathering into a potent political signal. Much like his famous ‘Malta’ parties, these events are calculated moves to promote local produce while reconnecting with grassroots. By breaking bread with supporters, the veteran leader is asserting his relevance both within and outside party ranks. Amid the refreshments, he didn’t shy away from policy or offering cautious support for the women’s quota bill. Rawat, it seems, is ripe for a comeback.