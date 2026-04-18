Indian-origin woman living in US for over three decades held by ICE for a month

CHANDIGARH: A 53-year-old court interpreter from Punjab, who has lived in the United States for more than three decades, has been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Texas, even as her son was recently enlisted in the US Army.

Meenu Batra, a certified interpreter fluent in Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu, was detained on March 17 by ICE officers at Harlingen International Airport while travelling to Milwaukee for an immigration court assignment.

Plainclothes agents allegedly stopped her after she cleared airport security, questioned her immigration status and took her away in an unmarked vehicle.

She is currently being held at the El Valle Detention Centre. More than a month later, she remains in custody, with no clear explanation from authorities on why she is being held, her lawyers said.

Batra holds a master-level interpreter licence from Texas and is a member of the American Translators Association.

Her legal team, including immigration lawyers Deepak Ahluwali and Robert Ray Urenda II, has filed a habeas corpus petition in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The petition argues that her detention is unlawful and violates due process protections because she holds valid work authorisation under a “withholding of removal” order granted years ago by an immigration judge in New Jersey.