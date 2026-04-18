Parliament Budget Session ends: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Saturday, bringing the Budget Session that began on January 28 to a close. The Lok Sabha was also adjourned sine die later in the morning, marking the formal conclusion of the parliamentary session.

Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said the Rajya Sabha functioned for 157 hours and 40 minutes, recording a productivity of around 110 per cent. He described the Budget Session as the most important and consequential of the three annual sittings of Parliament, given its role in shaping the country’s policy and growth trajectory.

He noted that during the special three-day sitting from April 16 to 18, the House elected Harivansh as Deputy Chairman for a third term. The session also included detailed discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, with participation from 79 members, and an extensive debate on the Union Budget 2026–27 involving 97 members. The House also took up discussions on the functioning of key ministries, along with suo motu statements on the India–US trade agreement and the situation in West Asia.