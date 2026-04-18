Modi likely to chair CAPF meet for better internal security coordination

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is set to convene a conference of the top leadership of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), with PM Narendra Modi expected to chair it. The proposed gathering marks a significant step towards strengthening coordination and strategic alignment among key internal security forces.

According to sources, the conference will be modeled on the annual Directors General and Inspectors General of Police (DGP/IGP) conference. The new format is being seen as an effort to create a dedicated platform for CAPFs, signaling a renewed push towards unified strategic thinking in the face of internal security challenges.

The sources indicated that the conference is aimed at providing CAPF leadership with an opportunity to deliberate on their changing roles amid a rapidly shifting threat landscape. Issues like insurgency, Left-Wing Extremism and the increasing risks posed by cyber-enabled threats are expected to feature prominently in the discussions. The need for coordinated and agile responses has become more pressing than ever, they added.

Participation is likely to include both cadre officers and IPS officers, although final details are still being worked out. Beyond fostering inter-force collaboration, the conference is expected to enhance synergy with Central intel agencies and state police organisations.

Key focus will be on improving intelligence-sharing frameworks, streamlining coordination mechanisms and strengthening joint operational planning, the sources said, adding that the Intelligence Bureau has reportedly reached out to stakeholders.

Annual DGP/IGP meet

The conference will be modeled on the annual DGP/IGP conference, with the move being seen as an effort to create a dedicated platform for CAPFs. It signals a renewed push towards unified strategic thinking in the face of internal security challenges.