Priyanka Gandhi calls women’s quota Bill defeat ‘black day’ for Centre, a ‘victory for democracy’

A day after the women’s reservation Bill failed to clear the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday termed the outcome a “victory for democracy” and a “black day” for the Centre, alleging that the government had attempted to alter the federal structure under the guise of women’s reservation.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said the defeat reflected the strength of Opposition unity and upheld constitutional principles. “What happened yesterday was a big win for democracy. The conspiracy to change the federal structure was defeated. It was a victory for the Constitution, Opposition unity, and the country,” she said.

She accused the government of using the issue of women’s reservation to pursue a broader political agenda linked to delimitation. “The whole conspiracy was to stay in power. They believed that if delimitation is not done now, it would not happen before 2029,” she said, alleging that the process could have been carried out “according to their own wishes.”