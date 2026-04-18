TCS says no complaints found on harassment or conversion allegations at Nashik unit

BENGALURU: TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said that it received no complaints related to allegations of sexual harassment or religious conversion at its Nashik unit.

“While detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels,” said K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director.

The company has engaged external experts from Deloitte and law firm Trilegal to act as independent counsel to its internal probe led by Aarthi Subramanian, president and chief operating officer of TCS. Alongside this, TCS has formed an oversight committee.

The company said the findings of the investigation will be presented to this committee for review and implementation of any recommendations. Providing further clarification on the matter, Krithivasan addressed media reports regarding a female employee named in connection with the case.

“She was employed as a process associate without any leadership responsibilities,” he said, adding that she was neither an HR manager nor involved in recruitment. The company also denied claims that its Nashik unit had been shut down, stating that operations are continuing as usual and that client services remain unaffected.