CBI to roll out AI chatbot to help public check authenticity of official notices in digital arrest scams

To address the growing problem of digital arrest scams, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will launch an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot on Monday to help people check whether the notices they receive are genuine.

The chatbot, 'Abhay', will be launched by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on the occasion of the 22nd D P Kohli Memorial Lecture organised by the CBI in honour of its founding director, according to officials.

The CJI will deliver the lecture on 'Challenges of Cyber Crime - Role for Police and Judiciary'.

He will also confer 24 Medals for Meritorious Service.

"The AI-powered notice verification chatbot, ABHAY, will allow the public to verify the genuineness of a notice purportedly issued by the CBI.

In the context of digital arrest frauds, this provides a much-required tool for the citizens," a CBI spokesperson said.

In a number of cases, it has emerged that scammers posing as CBI officials have coerced the public by showing fraudulent notices purportedly issued by the agency in non-existing cases, holding the victim hostage in the name of digital arrest and extorting crores of rupees in the process, the spokesperson said.