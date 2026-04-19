Centre to appoint Former Minister, ex- TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi as next envoy to Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Centre is set to appoint former Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi as India’s next High Commissioner to Bangladesh, opting for a political heavyweight over a career diplomat at a moment of cautious reset in Dhaka–New Delhi ties.

Though Bangladesh had been quietly informed that the next envoy would be a political appointee, Trivedi’s selection stands out for both its timing and signalling value.

He replaces Pranay Verma, who moves to Brussels as India’s ambassador to the European Union, and becomes one of the few overtly political nominees to a sensitive neighbourhood posting in recent years.

The appointment comes as India looks to reset its Bangladesh policy amid an evolving political landscape under the Tarique Rahman dispensation.

Against this backdrop, sending a 75-year-old political veteran suggests a deliberate pivot: from protocol-heavy diplomacy to a more politically managed engagement, where messaging, access and negotiation bandwidth may outweigh traditional bureaucratic continuity.