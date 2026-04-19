Centre to appoint Former Minister, ex- TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi as next envoy to Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Centre is set to appoint former Union Minister Dinesh Trivedi as India’s next High Commissioner to Bangladesh, opting for a political heavyweight over a career diplomat at a moment of cautious reset in Dhaka–New Delhi ties.
Though Bangladesh had been quietly informed that the next envoy would be a political appointee, Trivedi’s selection stands out for both its timing and signalling value.
He replaces Pranay Verma, who moves to Brussels as India’s ambassador to the European Union, and becomes one of the few overtly political nominees to a sensitive neighbourhood posting in recent years.
The appointment comes as India looks to reset its Bangladesh policy amid an evolving political landscape under the Tarique Rahman dispensation.
Against this backdrop, sending a 75-year-old political veteran suggests a deliberate pivot: from protocol-heavy diplomacy to a more politically managed engagement, where messaging, access and negotiation bandwidth may outweigh traditional bureaucratic continuity.
The move also carries domestic political messaging as Trivedi is a former TMC leader.
Trivedi’s own arc, from a Trinamool Congress minister in the UPA government under Manmohan Singh to a BJP entrant in 2021, adds a layer of political adaptability that may be seen as useful in a complex bilateral setting.
His parliamentary experience across both Houses and familiarity with West Bengal’s political landscape could also prove relevant in managing cross-border sensitivities.
The backdrop to this decision is a period of strain following the upheaval associated with Muhammad Yunus’s interim phase, during which bilateral ties reportedly frayed alongside concerns over minority safety.
The precedent is not entirely isolated in recent times.
The earlier deployment of former Army Chief Dalbir Singh Suhag to Seychelles hinted at a broader willingness to assign high-profile figures to strategic missions.