CPI MP petitions EC over PM’s national address; alleges MCC violation, misuse of state media

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) through his recent address to the nation, and sought immediate intervention by the poll panel.
In a letter dated April 19, Kumar said the prime minister's address, delivered at a time when the MCC is in force in five states, was "political in nature" and contained "partisan assertions" and "selective narratives" aimed at influencing public opinion on an issue under active political contestation.
He further said the broadcast of the address on public platforms such as Doordarshan and Sansad TV amounted to misuse of state resources.
"The use of publicly funded platforms for what is essentially a political speech constitutes a grave breach of electoral norms," Kumar said.
The CPI leader argued that such actions undermine the level playing field that the poll body is mandated to ensure during elections. He cautioned that failure to act could erode public confidence in the impartiality of the commission and signal "institutional complicity".
Kumar urged the commission to take "prompt and sincere action", initiate an inquiry into the matter, and ensure accountability to preserve the sanctity of the electoral process.
In his address on Saturday, the prime minister warned the Congress and its allies of severe punishment from the women for the "sin of foeticide." Modi apologised to the women and said the government may have lost the vote, but it will never give up its efforts to empower women.
"The Congress and its allies have committed foeticide of the honest effort in front of the entire country in the House. Parties like the Congress, DMK, TMC and the SP are guilty of this foeticide," he said.
The address was delivered in the wake of the defeat in the Lok Sabha of a Constitution Amendment Bill to increase the number of Lok Sabha and assembly seats by 50 per cent and implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures under the Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam.
(With inputs from PTI)