CRPF sets one-month deadline to clear Jharkhand's Saranda forest; Maoists told to surrender or face action

RANCHI: CRPF Special DG Deepak Kumar has issued a stern ultimatum to top Maoist leader Misir Besra and his associates, asking them to surrender and return to the mainstream within a month or face decisive action.

Amidst the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in the dense and inaccessible forests of Saranda in West Singhbhum, CRPF Special DG Deepak Kumar visited the security camp in Baliba village, where he interacted with personnel to boost their morale.

After spending nearly two hours at the camp, Kumar held a meeting with officials and formulated a strategy to intensify operations in the coming days.

The Special CRPF DG also listened to the grievances of the security personnel.

Talking to the media persons, the Special DG informed that West Singhbhum remains the only district in the entire country that is still affected by Maoists.

He clarified that the ongoing operation in Saranda is specifically targeting the Maoist leader Misir Besra and his team. “The forces have set a one-month deadline, during which Besra will either be arrested or neutralised, though surrender remains the preferred option,” said the Special CRPF DG.