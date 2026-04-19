Five-member panel set up to probe student suicides at NIT Kurukshetra

The National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra has set up a five-member panel to examine the recent student suicide cases on campus.

The NIT has also formed three separate committees to address issues faced by students.

The probe panel will interact with students, professors, wardens, and other staff over the issue.

NIT's Public Relations Officer, Prof Gian Bhushan, said on Sunday that the committee has been constituted to investigate the recent suicide cases on campus.

The panel is headed by Dean of Student Welfare Prof Lillie Dewan and includes Prof J K Kapoor, Prof Praveen Aggarwal, Dr Sandeep Singhal, and Dr Manoj Sinha.

The development comes days after a 19-year-old B.Tech student, Diksha Dubey, who hailed from Bihar, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday. Her death sparked protests on campus.

Dubey's death marked the fourth such incident on the campus in the past two months.

After Dubey's death allegedly by suicide, a first-year BTech student allegedly attempted to commit suicide on Friday night, police had said.

The woman student, a Maharashtra native, allegedly threatened and tried to jump off the hostel building, but was stopped by fellow hostellers.

Prof Bhushan also said that the administration has ordered all students to vacate hostels by Sunday in light of the events and keeping in mind the well-being of all students.