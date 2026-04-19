Himachal defers upto 50% salary of senior government officials for six months

CHANDIGARH: Citing 'extraordinary financial challenges' and "prudent fiscal management', the Himachal Pradesh Government has temporarily deferred up to 30 per cent of the salaries of senior government employees for a period of six months.

According to the notification issued by the state government the chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, director general of police, and top forest officials will see 30 per cent deferral of their salaries. Meanwhile, the secretaries, heads of departments, inspectors general of police, and forest officers up to divisional forest officer level, will face a 20 per cent deferral.

The state government has asked the public undertakings, boards universities and autonomous bodies to follow suit.

"The Governor of Himachal Pradesh ... in exercise of the powers conferred under proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, is pleased to order temporary deferment of a portion of the monthly salary of certain categories of government employees for a period of six months, effective from the salary of April to be paid in May, 2026," stated the notification.

It further read, "The payable and deferred components of salary shall clearly be reflected in the e-salary system and pay slips to ensure transparency."

The full amount of salary will be considered for calculation of all benefits and statutory deductions only to avoid future accounting issues.