Man kills twin daughters by slitting their throats in Kanpur, then surrenders

LUCKNOW: Shashi Ranjan Mishra, a medical representative, murdered his 11-year-old twin daughters by slitting their throats at the Trimurti Apartment in Kidwai Nagar under Naubasta police station.
According to DCP South Deependra Nath Chaudhary, the accused Shashi Ranjan Mishra lived with his wife Reshma Kshetri and their three children, 11-year-old twin daughters Riddhi and Siddhi, and a 6-year-old son, Gannu.
Police received a call on the emergency number 112. Shashi Ranjan Mishra himself informed about the killings. On reaching the flat, the cops found the bodies of both girls lying side by side on the floor. The entire room was covered in blood, with a knife found nearby.
The accused was sitting next to the bodies. He was arrested on the spot. The motive behind the killings remains unknown.
As per the local sources, the accused got married in 2014.
The wife of the accused informed the police that he used to beat her every day under the influence of alcohol. He had even got CCTV cameras installed almost everywhere in the flat, from the entrance to the bedroom. He would not allow her to enter his room, either.
He remains inside his room with his two daughters, and his wife can only watch the footage in the room on a screen from outside. He would often insist that she leave with their son, stating that he would raise the daughters by himself.
Reshma hailed from Siliguri in West Bengal, and the accused belonged to Bihar. She used to work at a men's parlour in Kanpur.
She said that if she went out, her husband would not let her in again.
“I went to my parents' house with my son. He does not let me take my daughters along. But, as I couldn't bear the absence of my daughters, I returned after about nine months,” she said.
Her husband had kept telling her that since his mother was dead, he wanted to die, too.
Reshma also said that her husband used to take sleeping pills along with alcohol.
“I don't know what he was doing. He wouldn't let anyone into his room. Only when he left out, we would go into the room,” she stated.
Narrating the series of events of Saturday night, Reshma said, "Everything was fine. We had dinner together. My husband went to sleep with our daughters. He spoke to someone on the phone for a long time as I was watching him in his room on the camera screen outside. Around 2:30 am in the night, he took one of our daughters to the washroom. He took his daughter back to the room and turned the lights off."
“I went to the door and tried to hear, but there was no sound. I assumed everyone was asleep. After that, I don't know when the murder took place,” she said.
The probe to ascertain the main reason for brutal murders is underway. The wife of the accused has sought an immediate death penalty for her husband.