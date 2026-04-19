Man kills twin daughters by slitting their throats in Kanpur, then surrenders

LUCKNOW: Shashi Ranjan Mishra, a medical representative, murdered his 11-year-old twin daughters by slitting their throats at the Trimurti Apartment in Kidwai Nagar under Naubasta police station.

According to DCP South Deependra Nath Chaudhary, the accused Shashi Ranjan Mishra lived with his wife Reshma Kshetri and their three children, 11-year-old twin daughters Riddhi and Siddhi, and a 6-year-old son, Gannu.

Police received a call on the emergency number 112. Shashi Ranjan Mishra himself informed about the killings. On reaching the flat, the cops found the bodies of both girls lying side by side on the floor. The entire room was covered in blood, with a knife found nearby.

The accused was sitting next to the bodies. He was arrested on the spot. The motive behind the killings remains unknown.

As per the local sources, the accused got married in 2014.