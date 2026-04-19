Meitei body calls for BJP boycott as violence continues in Manipur

GUWAHATI: As violence continued in Manipur, the influential Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Sunday announced a boycott of the ruling BJP in the state, while shutdown calls by different groups threatened to disrupt normal life in the Imphal valley and Naga areas.

COCOMI, a conglomerate of Imphal valley-based Meitei civil society organisations, appealed to people not to participate in any activity of the BJP or its leaders, even as it demanded a detailed statement from Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on why his government had not been able to prevent the attacks on civilians.

“It’s a self-styled government, as he (Singh) is not connected to any civil society organisation of any community in the state. Wherever he has moved, it seems to be very personal. He has forgotten the core agenda of ‘narco-terrorists’ and militants moving around, killing innocent people,” Shanta Nahakpam, a senior member of COCOMI, said while addressing media persons.

He further stated that, in the opinion of COCOMI and the people of the state, everyone in the BJP was responsible for failing to secure a response from the central government on the “proxy war” against the indigenous population.

“The Chief Minister, the present government and the previous government have not been able to provide any answers on the proxy war. Therefore, COCOMI and the people of Manipur announce the boycott of any activity of the BJP in Manipur. We appeal to everyone not to participate in any kind of activity of the BJP or any of its elected members and leaders,” Nahakpam said.