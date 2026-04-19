MoRTH issues directives for faster resolution of arbitration, court cases

NEW DELHI: The Government has ramped up efforts to ensure swift resolution of arbitration and legal disputes pertaining to road development projects, aiming to curb mounting losses to the exchequer caused by prolonged litigation and delayed decision-making.

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has issued five-point directives for settlement of disputes through pre-conciliation scheme --Vivad se Vishwas III (VsV-III)-- and streamline conduct of arbitration proceedings.

The move comes amidst concerns that inefficiencies and delay in handling legal matters, especially legacy cases have led to avoidable financial liabilities including penalties and interest payments.

All central and state agencies involving infrastructure development such as public work departments (PWDs) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have been directed to create an aware Vivad se Vishwas III initiative among the contractors or consultants and discuss the benefits of settlement of disputes under the scheme.

The ministry said that small-value cases--claims are upto Rs 100 crore and cases upto Rs 200 crore decided in the district courts but pending in High Courts-- might be dealt on priority.

The Vivad se Vishwas (from dispute to trust) scheme was introduced by the Department of Expenditure of the ministry of finance to deal with contractual disputes.

The ministry also directed that the pre-conciliation mechanism be actively utilised to facilitate settlement of disputes. “Awards exceeding Rs 100 crore and those less than Rs 5 crore shall be specifically scrutinized to explore the possibility of immediate settlement,” read the internal communication note.