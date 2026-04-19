No Naxal-affected districts in India anymore: MHA to states

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed Parliament on March 30 that India had effectively become free of Maoism, adding that a formal declaration would follow. The latest communication is seen as the fulfilment of that assurance.

Officials acknowledged that while isolated incidents involving residual Naxal elements continue to occur in parts of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, as they do not warrant the classification of entire districts as LWE-affected. Instead, the focus has now shifted to sustaining the gains achieved through coordinated efforts between central and state governments.

As part of the revised framework, the MHA has categorised 37 districts across multiple states as “Legacy and Thrust districts,” indicating that they are now free of active insurgency but require continued attention to prevent any resurgence. Additionally, one district—West Singhbhum in Jharkhand—has been designated as a “District of Concern,” where Naxal activity has been largely neutralised but vigilance remains necessary.

The states covered under the latest communication include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal. Several districts in these states, once considered hotspots of Naxal violence, are now part of the “Legacy and Thrust” category. These include regions such as Bastar and Sukma in Chhattisgarh, Gaya and Jamui in Bihar, Koraput and Malkangiri in Odisha, and Jhargram in West Bengal, among others.

Under the National LWE Policy, “Legacy and Thrust districts” are those where insurgency has been effectively eliminated, but sustained development initiatives and security presence are required to consolidate peace. Meanwhile, a “District of Concern” is one where the insurgent network has been dismantled, though continued monitoring and targeted interventions remain essential.

Government sources described the development as the result of sustained and coordinated action over several years, combining security operations with infrastructure development, welfare measures, and improved governance in affected regions. They emphasised that while the removal of the LWE tag represents a major achievement, efforts will continue to ensure long-term stability and prevent any re-emergence of extremism.

The decision to do away with the classification of LWE-affected districts signals a new phase in India’s approach, which is focused on consolidation, development and vigilance rather than active conflict management.