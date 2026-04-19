Punjab governor grants assent to sacrilege bill; life imprisonment now law for desecration of Guru Granth Sahib

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has given his assent to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday.

The Bill provides for stricter punishment, including life imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹25 lakh, for any act of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

It was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13 and later sent to the Governor for assent.

In a post on X in Punjabi, CM Mann said, “The Bill passed in the Vidhan Sabha against the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji has been signed by the Honourable Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria ji.

“Now this Bill has become a law. I am very grateful to Waheguru ji for taking this service from a humble person like me. Thanks to the entire ‘Sangat’.”