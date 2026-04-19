Six-lane Raipur–Visakhapatnam corridor to open global markets for Bastar’s tribal economy

RAIPUR: The Raipur–Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor (464 km, NH-130 CD), a flagship project under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, is set to provide the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh with a direct lifeline to the Bay of Bengal, reducing travel time to around four hours and significantly improving connectivity to global markets.

For decades, the Bastar region remained a “land-locked” treasure trove, rich in minerals and culture but isolated by rugged terrain. That isolation, the state government said, is now set to end.

The economic implications for local producers are significant. Bastar’s unique products, regional coffee flavour, organic tamarind, Mahua derivatives, and the world-renowned Dhokra craft, among others, have long struggled with high transportation costs and limited access to global markets.

At present, heavy vehicles and travellers moving from Jagdalpur to the Visakhapatnam port must navigate the treacherous, winding ghats of Koraput and Jeypore in Odisha. This route is not only exhausting but also expensive due to high fuel consumption and vehicle wear and tear.

The new six-lane greenfield corridor will bypass these bottlenecks. By offering a flat, high-speed route, the corridor will cut transit time to 3.5 to 4 hours, lowering logistics costs and providing a direct path to international shipping lanes.