Six-lane Raipur–Visakhapatnam corridor to open global markets for Bastar’s tribal economy

RAIPUR: The Raipur–Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor (464 km, NH-130 CD), a flagship project under the Bharatmala Pariyojana, is set to provide the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh with a direct lifeline to the Bay of Bengal, reducing travel time to around four hours and significantly improving connectivity to global markets.
For decades, the Bastar region remained a “land-locked” treasure trove, rich in minerals and culture but isolated by rugged terrain. That isolation, the state government said, is now set to end.
The economic implications for local producers are significant. Bastar’s unique products, regional coffee flavour, organic tamarind, Mahua derivatives, and the world-renowned Dhokra craft, among others, have long struggled with high transportation costs and limited access to global markets.
At present, heavy vehicles and travellers moving from Jagdalpur to the Visakhapatnam port must navigate the treacherous, winding ghats of Koraput and Jeypore in Odisha. This route is not only exhausting but also expensive due to high fuel consumption and vehicle wear and tear.
The new six-lane greenfield corridor will bypass these bottlenecks. By offering a flat, high-speed route, the corridor will cut transit time to 3.5 to 4 hours, lowering logistics costs and providing a direct path to international shipping lanes.
While the main corridor passes through Raipur, Dhamtari, Kanker and Kondagaon, the divisional headquarters of Jagdalpur will be integrated via the Nabarangpur interchange at Daspur in Odisha.
By travelling just 50 to 60 km to this interchange, Bastar’s traffic can merge into the high-speed network, linking the region directly to Visakhapatnam port.
Reduced logistics costs mean these products can be priced more competitively in international markets. It is expected that farmers and artisans in Bastar will no longer depend solely on local middlemen, gaining direct access to national and global trade.
“This corridor is a new door of development for Bastar. Our goal is to ensure inclusive growth by connecting tribal regions to the mainstream economy. This is a giant leap toward an ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) Chhattisgarh,” said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister Arun Sao added that connecting Bastar directly to a port will create thousands of jobs in logistics, services and manufacturing.
Beyond trade, the corridor is expected to act as a catalyst for social development, with improved connectivity ensuring better access to healthcare and education in remote aspirational districts.