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Two US nationals detained at Srinagar airport for carrying satellite phone

The two have been detained and are being interrogated, officials said.
Image of a satellite phone used for representational purposes.
Image of a satellite phone used for representational purposes.File photo| EPS
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

Two US nationals were detained for questioning at the Srinagar International Airport on Sunday after a satellite phone was recovered from their luggage during routine screening, PTI reported citing officials.

The device, which is banned in India with its possession and usage being allowed only with prior licence from the Department of Telecommunications, was flagged in the luggage of the US citizens, prompting their detention by the authorities.

The two have been detained and are being interrogated, officials said.

Further details are awaited.

Srinagar airport
satellite phone

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