Uttarakhand forest dept clears 12 leopards of 'man-eater' charges following negative DNA test

DEHRADUN: 12 leopards were cleared of 'man-eater' charges by the Uttarakhand Forest Department, after a year spent in cages. Forensic investigations revealed that the leopards were not responsible for any 'killer' attacks on locals.
The 12 leopards were apprehended across various conflict-prone zones in the state, following panic-stricken calls reporting alleged attacks on people.
The animals were confined at the rescue center in Almora’s NTD for observation and scientific testing.
Recent lab results, however, have debunked these allegations. DNA samples collected from the sites of human-wildlife conflict showed no match with the 12 caged leopards.
Consequently, the forest department has released the 'acquitted' animals back into the wild, marking the end of their undeserved confinement.
"These animals, despite being innocent, were forced to serve a year-long sentence in a rescue center, away from their natural habitat," a forest official noted.
Two other leopards remain in custody at the Almora center, pending the results of their forensic reports.
Officials confirmed that these animals, rescued from the Kali Kumaon and Lohaghat regions, will remain under observation until their status is determined.
The incident has sparked a debate regarding the rights of wildlife in conflict zones. A forest official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, highlighted the stark inequality in the legal process.
"Unlike humans, who have access to free legal aid if they are financially disadvantaged, there is no such system for these voiceless creatures," the official told TNIE.
"Their fate rests entirely on the evidence collected, which determines whether they are set free or condemned to a life of captivity."
Meanwhile, the state’s forest department continues to grapple with the broader crisis. Since 2000, Uttarakhand has recorded over 400 human deaths in leopard-related incidents, a figure driven by habitat fragmentation and the encroachment of human settlements into the wild.
As of the 2024 census, the state is home to approximately 1,103 leopards out of an estimated national population of 13,874. Amidst this tension, rescue operations remain a daily necessity.
In a separate incident on Saturday, a team led by Ranger Kewalanand Pandey rescued an injured female leopard in the Bageshwar range. Villagers spotted the distressed animal behind a residence in Rawaikhal Bijhourijhal and alerted authorities.
The team successfully tranquilized the leopard and transported her to a forest department facility for treatment. "She will be treated for her injuries and released into a safe zone once fully recovered," officials stated.