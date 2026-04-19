Uttarakhand forest dept clears 12 leopards of 'man-eater' charges following negative DNA test

DEHRADUN: 12 leopards were cleared of 'man-eater' charges by the Uttarakhand Forest Department, after a year spent in cages. Forensic investigations revealed that the leopards were not responsible for any 'killer' attacks on locals.

The 12 leopards were apprehended across various conflict-prone zones in the state, following panic-stricken calls reporting alleged attacks on people.

The animals were confined at the rescue center in Almora’s NTD for observation and scientific testing.

Recent lab results, however, have debunked these allegations. DNA samples collected from the sites of human-wildlife conflict showed no match with the 12 caged leopards.

Consequently, the forest department has released the 'acquitted' animals back into the wild, marking the end of their undeserved confinement.

"These animals, despite being innocent, were forced to serve a year-long sentence in a rescue center, away from their natural habitat," a forest official noted.

Two other leopards remain in custody at the Almora center, pending the results of their forensic reports.

Officials confirmed that these animals, rescued from the Kali Kumaon and Lohaghat regions, will remain under observation until their status is determined.