15 dead, 20 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J&K’s Udhampur

At least 15 people were killed and 20 others injured after a passenger bus rolled down a hill in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur on Monday, officials said.

The accident occurred around 10 am near Kagort village when the bus was negotiating a blind curve. The vehicle was on its way to Udhampur.

Local residents rushed to the spot and initiated rescue efforts, pulling out the injured from the mangled remains. Police and emergency personnel later joined the operation to evacuate victims and clear the site.

Officials said 15 bodies were recovered from the wreckage, while 20 injured persons were shifted to hospitals.

The condition of several of the injured was reported to be serious.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh spoke to Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, and said arrangements were being made to airlift the critically injured.

“Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on way from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

“The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured,” the minister said in a post on X.