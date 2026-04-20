Congress adopts ‘Gandhigiri’ to strengthen base in Bihar

PATNA: To expand its base, the Congress will adopt “Gandhigiri” in Bihar, using methods of Mahatma Gandhi to connect with people.

‘Charkha’ (spinning wheel) and ‘Shramdaan’ (voluntary labour) will be the “main weapons of struggle” for the party, which won six seats in the 2025 Assembly elections. Workers up to the block level will be trained in phases.

In the first phase, 100 workers are being trained at Sadakat Ashram. Trainers from Delhi and Wardha are part of the programme to expand the party’s reach through constructive work.

On Sunday, the Sadakat Ashram campus was cleaned as part of ‘Shramdaan’. Chief instructor Suneet Sharma honoured a female worker who earns by weaving threads using a spinning wheel.

During the interaction, Suneet said the spinning wheel remains relevant as emphasis is being laid on passive income. He said village housewives can increase family income by spinning yarn or making textiles in their spare time. He added that party workers can connect with people through voluntary labour.

The Congress plans to make political inroads through socio-economic upliftment of Dalits and is trying to regain support among upper caste, Dalit and Muslim communities. Workers are expected to organise padayatras and social seminars for social harmony.

The party will increase monitoring of flagship programmes started during Manmohan Singh’s tenure. Under the mass connect campaign, it will work with people for the implementation of MNREGA, Right to Information, Right to Education and Right to Food at the grassroots level.

State training in-charge and former IPS officer Karuna Sagar said the campaign aims to expand the party’s base through “back to basics”. He said workers are being trained to adopt Gandhian ideology and implement the party’s ideals on the ground.