'Does your word have no value?': J&K CM Omar Abdullah slams BJP over lack of clarity on restoration of statehood

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday urged the BJP-led Centre to issue a clear roadmap for the restoration of the union territory's statehood while slamming the saffron party over its "unfulfilled promise" and wondering if their words held no value.

"There is no clear answer about the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. They (BJP) say -- 'at the right time'. What does 'the right time' mean? I keep asking them -- tell us clearly. If you say it is your promise, if you have given your word, does your word have no value?" he asked, addressing a public rally in Nowshera border area of Rajouri district.

"Should we consider your promises so light that you repeat them everywhere -- in the Supreme Court, in Parliament, in rallies, in elections-- and then step back?" the CM asked.

The chief minister urged the Centre to spell out a clear roadmap for restoring statehood.

"Explain to us what this 'right time' is, so that we can work towards it. Just like when we set exams for children -- we tell them what marks are needed to pass, for first division, for distinction. They know what they must achieve. Similarly, tell us what conditions need to be met so we can reach that goal," he said.

Asserting that his government was delivering on its commitments, Abdullah said, "We are fulfilling our promises. The promise you made to the people -- where is it? Give us back statehood, because people voted for it -- whether they voted for Congress, National Conference, BJP or any party."