First CDS visit to UK; General Chauhan to push training, co-production ties

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan is on a three-day official visit to the United Kingdom from Sunday, marking the first such visit by an Indian CDS, as both sides step up efforts to expand military cooperation, training linkages and defence industrial partnerships.

During the visit, General Chauhan is scheduled to hold talks with his British counterpart, UK Chief of the Defence Staff Sir Richard Knighton, with discussions expected to focus on enhancing cooperation across operations, joint training and co-production in the defence sector.

The visit comes amid a steady uptick in high-level military engagements between the two countries. This is the fifth senior-level interaction between the Indian and UK armed forces this year, following Sir Knighton’s visit to India last month.

According to a statement issued by the British High Commission in New Delhi on Monday, General Chauhan will also meet senior UK civil and military leadership, as well as representatives from the British defence industry, to “progress talks on greater defence co-production between the two countries”.

He is also scheduled to visit the Royal College of Defence Studies, where he will interact with officers from multiple countries undergoing higher military training.