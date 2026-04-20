IMD forecasts intensifying heatwave conditions across northwest and central India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius across Northwest India over the coming week, beginning April 20. States likely to be affected include Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

In the national capital, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 198 at 8 am on Monday. However, some relief may arrive with a fresh Western Disturbance expected to influence the region from April 23.

The IMD has warned of intense heatwave conditions across parts of Northwest, Central, and East India over the next few days. According to its advisory, heatwave conditions are expected:

On April 20 in Jharkhand

From April 20 to 23 in East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and East Madhya Pradesh

From April 20 to 22 in West Uttar Pradesh

From April 20 to 23 in West Rajasthan

From April 21 to 23 in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Odisha

Additionally, isolated heatwave conditions are likely in West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha on April 20.

Hot and humid weather is also expected to persist in southern and eastern regions, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and Gangetic West Bengal through April 25. Warm night conditions are likely in Odisha and Haryana.