India-South Korea ties highlight message of peace, stability amid global tensions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the key role of India and South Korea as pillars of stability amidst rising global tensions. He also pointed out the shared commitment of both nations toward a peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Following the high-level delegation talks held in the national capital, Prime Minister Modi and President Lee Jae-myung oversaw the exchange of multiple MoUs between India and South Korea.

Designed to bolster bilateral cooperation across a range of strategic sectors, these agreements were formalised during a joint press statement at Hyderabad House, signifying a pivotal milestone in the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Delivering the joint press statement after the exchange of agreements, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of the partnership in the current geopolitical climate.

"In this era of global tension, India and Korea together give the message of peace and stability," PM Modi stated.

Turning to the economic dimension of the partnership, the Prime Minister shared ambitious targets for bilateral trade and introduced several new mechanisms to facilitate business.