Insider track: Muted cheers in Bihar power shift

The BJP finally has its own CM in Bihar, but the mood is not fully celebratory. The swearing-in of Samrat Choudhary took place without the presence of top leaders such as Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. This absence has raised concerns within the party. Some leaders feel it signals unresolved tensions with ally JDU. The distribution of key ministries is still stuck, adding to the unease. Only the CM and 2 Deputy CMs took the oath, leaving the cabinet incomplete. Sources say the contentious ministries, which are still being negotiated among the NDA partners, are home, finance, industry and PWD. The leadership change looks significant on paper, but the political picture behind the scenes remains unsettled.

Raj Niwas new secretary buzz

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision to move Varanasi-linked IAS officer Kaushal Raj Sharma to Delhi as Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has stirred bureaucratic circles. Observers see the combination as potentially influential in shaping governance in the national capital. Sandhu is expected to bring diplomatic experience and institutional weight, while Sharma contributes field-level administrative execution and familiarity with complex urban systems. Many officials believe this pairing could rebalance governance away from prolonged populism toward sharper implementation.