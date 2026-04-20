Insider track: Muted cheers in Bihar power shift

The BJP finally has its own CM in Bihar, but the mood is not fully celebratory. The swearing-in of Samrat Choudhary took place without the presence of top leaders such as Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. This absence has raised concerns within the party. Some leaders feel it signals unresolved tensions with ally JDU. The distribution of key ministries is still stuck, adding to the unease. Only the CM and 2 Deputy CMs took the oath, leaving the cabinet incomplete. Sources say the contentious ministries, which are still being negotiated among the NDA partners, are home, finance, industry and PWD. The leadership change looks significant on paper, but the political picture behind the scenes remains unsettled.
Raj Niwas new secretary buzz
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision to move Varanasi-linked IAS officer Kaushal Raj Sharma to Delhi as Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has stirred bureaucratic circles. Observers see the combination as potentially influential in shaping governance in the national capital. Sandhu is expected to bring diplomatic experience and institutional weight, while Sharma contributes field-level administrative execution and familiarity with complex urban systems. Many officials believe this pairing could rebalance governance away from prolonged populism toward sharper implementation.
Promotee officers flag cadre tagging
A section of promotee officers from the State Police Services and State Administrative Services has raised concerns about a recent change in cadre notation after induction into the All-India Services. Officers promoted to the IPS or IAS say postings now carry bracketed identifiers such as SPS alongside cadre names (like AGMUT, SPS). Earlier, cadre descriptions reflected only the cadre without indicating the source service. Officers argue the revised format creates unnecessary distinction between direct recruits and promotees within the same service. Many have said that once inducted, all officers should be treated uniformly, without legacy labels. Concerns include the impact on perception, seniority dynamics, and parity, prompting calls for clarity and a possible reconsideration of the policy.
Paperless push, paper still rules
Even as the MoRTH tries to move everything online through the Rajmarg Pravesh portal, old habits persist. Many field offices still demand physical files, printed reports, and signed papers. This defeats the whole idea of a smooth, paperless system meant to speed up road project approvals. Officials on the ground seem more comfortable with what they have always done, even if it slows work. The ministry has reacted sharply and issued fresh directions. It has mandated the use of the revamped Rajmarg Pravesh portal and the uploading of all inspection reports only through the mobile application. No parallel paper process will be allowed.
Deepak Kumar’s likely Delhi move
Following the recent shift in political power in Bihar from JD(U) leadership to the BJP assuming a more prominent role, indications suggest administrative changes extending beyond the state. Deepak Kumar, former Chief Secretary and long-time aide of Nitish Kumar, is reportedly set to move from Patna to Delhi. Though no official announcement has emerged, political sources hint at a senior advisory role at NITI Aayog. A retired 1984 batch IAS officer, Kumar is known for his wide governance experience. He served as Chief Secretary from June 2018 to 2021 and later as Principal Secretary on contract. His possible move aligns with Nitish Kumar’s expanded presence in the national capital and signals continuity ahead for now.