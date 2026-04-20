INTERVIEW| 'A separate rocket-missile force will fragment command, not strengthen it': Ajay Ahlawat

NEW DELHI: As India moves closer to rolling out long-pending theatre commands, concerns over force restructuring, particularly the proposal for a dedicated rocket and missile force, have intensified, with Group Captain Ajay Ahlawat (Retd) warning that such a move could fragment command rather than strengthen it.

While Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has indicated that the theatreisation plan is in its final stages and may soon be sent to the defence ministry, key debates persist over command structures, resource allocation and operational control.

In this context, The New Indian Express spoke to former fighter pilot and military affairs commentator Group Captain Ajay Ahlawat (Retd) to understand the implications of theatreisation, the Indian Air Force’s concerns and the proposal for a standalone rocket and missile force.

What is the core problem theatreisation is trying to solve within the Indian military?

“When we look at the current Indian military system, it is fundamentally disjointed. We are trying to coordinate from a structure that was never designed for integration. What we need is harmonisation at the planning stage, including procurement harmonisation and, from there, synergy in execution, such as joint fires. The military ultimately functions on command and control. A joint commander should be able to issue an order that is executed seamlessly, without being filtered through service-specific doctrinal biases. At present, those silos exist.

Take a basic example. Tactical radios used by the Air Force and the Army are similar, but they run on slightly different software and are procured at different costs from the same vendors. Even in systems like IACCS (Integrated Air Command and Control System), where inputs such as Akashteer feed in, integration is still evolving. Theatre commanders will have to enforce that synergy.”

How should theatreisation ideally be structured at the doctrinal level?

“The starting point is not theatre commands. It is a National Security Strategy (NSS). That strategy must define India’s comprehensive national power and its ambitions, whether regional or global. From there flows a military doctrine, followed by domain-specific doctrines and then theatre-specific doctrines. Right now, we are attempting structural reform without fully aligning doctrine. War-gaming has already shown that service-specific doctrines create friction, which is why integration is necessary.

However, challenges are natural. Services want to protect their turf. These concerns manifest in two ways: competition over senior appointments and control over financial allocations. We have studied models like the US and China, but our implementation has to be tailored to Indian realities.”