Jharkhand HC issues final warning in 2018 missing girl case, may hand it to CBI

RANCHI: Expressing dissatisfaction over the police’s inability to trace a girl missing since 2018, the Jharkhand High Court has issued a final warning to the state government, stating that if no concrete progress is observed in the investigation within two weeks, the case will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

During a hearing on Monday, the Court made it clear that continued inaction would prompt a transfer of the case to the central agency.

Earlier, while hearing the case, the Jharkhand High Court had asked the Central and state governments to examine the possibility of formulating a clear Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the use of Aadhaar data in tracing missing children.

Providing details regarding this crucial hearing, Advocate Dheeraj Kumar said that the Division Bench expressed deep displeasure over the lethargic pace of the investigation into the case so far.

“The Court observed that the child has been missing since September 2018, yet despite the passage of more than seven years, she has not yet been recovered, a situation it deemed extremely grave,” said Advocate Dheeraj Kumar.