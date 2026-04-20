Jharkhand revises school timings amid severe heatwave

RANCHI: Amid a severe heatwave, the Jharkhand government has revised school timings for both government and private institutions across the state.
The decision aims to protect students from extreme heat.
According to an order issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy, classes for KG to Class 8 will now run from 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM, while students of Class 9 to Class 12 will attend school from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
“Furthermore, teachers and non-teaching staff employed in all categories of Government schools have been directed to utilise the remaining time (from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM) for the execution of non-academic duties,” stated the order issued by the state government.
This order shall come into effect from April 21, 2026, it added.
Meanwhile, Sunday was the hottest day of the season so far in Jharkhand.
The temperature in Daltonganj touched 44 degrees Celsius, 4.7 degrees above normal. The mercury also crossed the 40-degree mark in five other districts of the state.
Bokaro also recorded 43.1 degrees, 41.9 degrees in Seraikela, 41.6 degrees in Jamshedpur, and 40 degrees in Koderma.
Whereas in Ranchi, the temperature also rose to 39.3 degrees Celsius—6 degrees higher than normal. This rapid surge in temperatures has compounded the difficulties faced by the people.
According to the Meteorological department, temperatures could rise by approximately another 3 degrees over the next two days. There is also a possibility of heatwaves sweeping across several regions.