Jharkhand revises school timings amid severe heatwave

RANCHI: Amid a severe heatwave, the Jharkhand government has revised school timings for both government and private institutions across the state.

The decision aims to protect students from extreme heat.

According to an order issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy, classes for KG to Class 8 will now run from 7:00 AM to 11:30 AM, while students of Class 9 to Class 12 will attend school from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

“Furthermore, teachers and non-teaching staff employed in all categories of Government schools have been directed to utilise the remaining time (from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM) for the execution of non-academic duties,” stated the order issued by the state government.

This order shall come into effect from April 21, 2026, it added.