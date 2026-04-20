Lucknow Diary: Azad’s ex-partner set to join hands with Akhilesh

Dr Rohini Ghawari, former girlfriend of Chandrashekhar Azad, chief of the Bhim Army and Nagina MP, is set to take a plunge into UP political landscape. She is already in talks with the Samajwadi Party top leadership. Currently, based in Switzerland, Ghawari plans to return in June and may mobilise non-Jatav Dalits, especially the Valmiki and Pasi communities, in support of the Samajwadi Party. She has plans to hold around 200 meetings across the state, followed by a major rally in Agra or Lucknow with Akhilesh Yadav as the chief guest. Ghawari has been accusing Bhim Army chief of betrayal and exploiting her physically for quite sometime.

Mayawati’s ‘chameleon’ comment at SP, Congress

On the defeat of Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, BSP chief Mayawati accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of double standards on matters related to the welfare of SC/STs, OBCs and Muslims saying that the two parties should have accepted the proposals of the Women’s Reservation Bill for these communities. She also supported the govt move to base the delimitation exercise on the 2011 Census. Taking to X, Mayawati accused the Congress and SP of changing colours like a chameleon. The BSP chief has welcomed the Women’s Reservation Bill but has demanded separate chunks for the reserved category.