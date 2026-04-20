'Monumental setback' for Modi's foreign policy: Congress slams Centre over Pakistan’s part in US-Iran talks

He added, “But it is for now playing a pivotal diplomatic role after having given sanctuary to Osama Bin Laden and other terrorists, bombing drug rehabilitation centres in Afghanistan, and most recently orchestrating the Pahalgam terror attack a year ago.”

The Congress leader argued that India’s diplomatic efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to isolate Pakistan internationally.

He contrasted this with what he described as gains made under the previous government following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

“It is abundantly clear that the substance and style of Prime Minister Modi's regional and global engagement and narrative management have failed to isolate Pakistan which has received a whole new branding -- different from what Dr. Manmohan Singh had been able to achieve after the terror attacks in Mumbai in November 2008,” he said.

Ramesh further remarked on Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir’s perceived proximity to US President Donald Trump, calling it a significant diplomatic setback for India. “That Field Marshal Asim Munir -- whose provocative and inflammatory remarks provided the oxygen for the Pahalgam terror attack -- has become such a huge favourite of President Trump is a particularly severe setback for India,” he said.

He added, “That the Field Marshal and his colleagues seem to have succeeded in managing the Trump ecosystem of family and associates much better than India is obvious. It is a monumental setback for Modi's foreign policy.”

Calling for changes, Ramesh said, “India needs a complete overhaul of its diplomatic engagement strategy and tactics - which Mr. Modi is simply incapable of doing.”

The remarks come amid reports that the United States and Iran held rare direct talks in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, which ended without agreement.

US President Donald Trump has since announced another round of talks in the Pakistani capital, with American negotiators expected to arrive on Monday. However, there has been no confirmation from Iran regarding its participation.

(With inputs from PTI)