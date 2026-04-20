NCERT launches Class IX vocational education book to help students make informed career choices

NEW DELHI: The first vocational education book by the National Council for Educational Research and Technology (NCERT) for Class IX has a clear objective – to help students make an informed choice about the profession they would like to pursue before they plunge into studies related to it or the job.

As part of the National Education Policy, a subject on vocational education has been introduced from Class VI to IX from this academic year, while higher classes will have it from the next academic year.

'Kaushal Vikas’ which runs into 248 pages and was made available for sale physically a couple of days ago, showcases 27 different professions across its three units. It is to be taught for 100 hours beginning this academic year.

A senior NCERT official told TNIE, “This book will offer students a guide by educating them on the options available along with practical exposure. It adheres to the National Curriculum Framework. It is critical for students as some of them who opt for higher education or continue studies in Class XI or XII drop out, citing lack of interest or the rigour of the subjects. By gaining an understanding of any subject at an earlier stage itself, students will know exactly what they are opting for as a career.”