NCERT launches Class IX vocational education book to help students make informed career choices

NEW DELHI: The first vocational education book by the National Council for Educational Research and Technology (NCERT) for Class IX has a clear objective – to help students make an informed choice about the profession they would like to pursue before they plunge into studies related to it or the job.
As part of the National Education Policy, a subject on vocational education has been introduced from Class VI to IX from this academic year, while higher classes will have it from the next academic year.
'Kaushal Vikas’ which runs into 248 pages and was made available for sale physically a couple of days ago, showcases 27 different professions across its three units. It is to be taught for 100 hours beginning this academic year.
A senior NCERT official told TNIE, “This book will offer students a guide by educating them on the options available along with practical exposure. It adheres to the National Curriculum Framework. It is critical for students as some of them who opt for higher education or continue studies in Class XI or XII drop out, citing lack of interest or the rigour of the subjects. By gaining an understanding of any subject at an earlier stage itself, students will know exactly what they are opting for as a career.”
Precision Farming, Constructions, Apparel, Tourism and Health Services are the vocations highlighted extensively, while 21 other professions, including Sheet Metal Work, Plumbing, Pottery and Furniture Making, have been touched upon.
The official said, “While roughly around 20,000 schools out of the nearly 14 lakh schools in the country, which are under the Samagra Shiksha (Integrated scheme), teach vocational education, this is the first time it would be taught as a subject across classes and schools.”
Field visits, guest lectures, interaction with experts would all be incorporated into the teaching, he added. The book is priced at Rs 175.
Another official said that these books have been released for Class IX so far – English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Science, Arts and Vocational Education. “Mathematics, Social Science and Individuals who have made a difference are pending and will be released in April only,” he said