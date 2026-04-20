'No evidence found': Chhattisgarh government denies reports of plane crash in Jashpur

The Chhattisgarh government has dismissed reports of plane crash in the Narayanpur hills of Jashpur district, stating that no evidence of such an incident has been found on the ground.

Jashpur Collector Rohit Vyas, speaking on the matter with ANI, said there is no evidence of a plane crash.

"We received information through the media about a plane crash in the Narayanpur area. As soon as we received the information, SSP, I, and our entire team arrived at the scene. Our team inspected the surrounding area. However, we have not yet found any evidence of a plane crash," Vyas said.

He further added that multi-agency verification is underway.

"Drone surveillance is also underway. The Forest Department team is scouring the mountain and the forest. But so far, no evidence of any wreckage or debris has been found, nor has any evidence of a plane crash been found."

Vyas also noted that local inputs do not support the reports being circulated.

"We have also discussed with the villagers. No one has seen such a plane crash, nor has anyone heard any sound of any kind of explosion. So far, no one has confirmed that a plane is missing," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)