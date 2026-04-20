Omar Abdullah slams Centre over delay in J&K statehood restoration

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday criticised the BJP-led central government over what he described as its “unfulfilled promise” to restore statehood to the Union Territory, saying there has been no clarity or timeline on the issue.

Addressing a public rally in the Nowshera border area of Rajouri district, Abdullah questioned repeated assurances from the Centre that statehood would be restored “at the right time.”

“There is still no clear answer on the restoration of statehood. They keep saying ‘at the right time’. What does that mean? I keep asking them to specify it,” he said.

The chief minister said promises made in Parliament, the Supreme Court, election rallies, and public speeches appeared to lack consistency. “If you have given your word, does it not carry value? Should we take such promises lightly?” he asked.

Urging the Centre to provide a defined roadmap, Abdullah said clarity was essential for governance and public expectation. “Just like students are told what they need to achieve to pass or secure a distinction, tell us what conditions must be met so we can work towards them,” he said.

Reiterating that his government was delivering on its commitments, Abdullah said the restoration of statehood was a mandate given by the people across party lines. “People voted with the hope that the perceived injustice with Jammu and Kashmir would be addressed. Whether they voted for Congress, National Conference, BJP or others, the expectation was the same,” he said.