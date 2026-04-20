Pahalgam sees tourist return sans buzz

SRINAGAR: A year after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed, visitors are returning to the scenic resort but the hub is now quieter with subdued atmosphere. Tourism is reviving but Pahalgam’s journey back to its full vibrancy will take more time.

Tourists are returning in modest numbers, strolling through the valleys and stopping at scenic viewpoints to capture selfies and videos on their phones. Shops, hotels, eateries, dhabas, and Kashmiri handicraft outlets are open but the usual hustle and bustle has not returned yet.

Latief Ahmad, who runs a Kashmiri arts and crafts showroom, recalls how this time of year meant a steady flow of visitors. “There used to be a beeline of tourists at our showrooms and every visitor would buy something to take home souvenirs,” he said. “But after last year’s attack, tourist flow has dropped significantly. Our business has been badly affected.”

Hilal Ahmed, owner of a restaurant, said daily earnings have plummeted. “Before the attack, we would make around `35,000 on normal days and up to `50,000 on weekends. Now, it’s `5,000 to `8,000 a day,” he said. “Most visitors don’t stay overnight anymore.”