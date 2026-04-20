Punjab police seize arms, drugs in two separate operations, seven arrested

CHANDIGARH: In two separate operations, the Punjab Police seized eight pistols and drugs and arrested seven accused.

In the first operation, police dismantled a cross-border, Madhya Pradesh-linked illegal arms supply module. Three accused were arrested, and six pistols were recovered.

In another operation, police busted an inter-state, foreign-linked narcotics and illegal arms module. Four operatives were arrested, and 9.925 kg of heroin, two .30 bore foreign-made pistols, eight magazines and 40 live cartridges were seized.

Director General of Police, Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that those arrested have been identified as Manjinder Singh alias Sonu, a resident of Pathralian village in Hoshiarpur; Shivam Bhandari, a resident of Dhina in Jalandhar; Sahil Masih alias Monu of Pakhoke Tahli village in Gurdaspur; and Ramel Roger of Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur.

Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused were in direct contact with foreign-based gangsters and acted as local handlers, facilitating drug trafficking and the supply of illegal weapons in the region.

He said that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire network.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hoshiarpur Sandeep Kumar Malik said that following a reliable input, police teams have set up a special checkpoint (nakabandi) in the jurisdiction of Garhshankar.