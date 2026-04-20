Punjab Police to use crypto and AI analyses to probe sacrilege cases

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police is set to adopt a new framework for investigating sacrilege cases after Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria gave assent to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, paving the way for it to become law.

The Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) mandating strict adherence to ‘maryada’, immediate response by officers, and the use of forensic and technological tools, including psychiatric evaluation, cryptocurrency trail analysis, and AI-based deepfake detection.

The law provides for stringent punishment, including life imprisonment, fines up to Rs 25 lakh, and property confiscation for acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib. Those involved in conspiracy may face 10 years to life imprisonment.

Publishing derogatory content will also be treated as an offence. The Bill was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13. CM Bhagwant Mann wrote on X, “Now this will be enacted… I thank Waheguru and the Sikh sangat.”

The SOP emphasises immediate registration of FIRs, preservation of evidence, and forensic documentation, including high-resolution photography and videography. It also calls for coordination with religious leaders to maintain peace and prevent misinformation.

Investigators have been directed to analyse digital footprints, including CCTV, call records, and social media content, while treating deepfakes and online desecration as serious offences.

Financial probes will include cryptocurrency tracking using advanced tools to uncover linkages. In cases involving mental instability, forensic psychiatric evaluation has been mandated. Investigations must be completed within 60 to 90 days, with charge sheets filed electronically.