Smoking among people with type 2 diabetes is a major risk for early death: Study

NEW DELHI: Smoking among people living with type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major driver of cardiovascular morbidity and premature mortality, said a latest study.

Published in the Journal of Diabetes in 2026, the study said that complete cessation of combustible tobacco should remain the primary goal in T2D management.

Highlighting that smokers have a 37 per cent higher risk of type 2 diabetes, the study said that smoking cessation is a “clinical priority” as evidence shows that former smokers with diabetes have lower risks of mortality and cardiovascular events than current smokers.

Speaking with this paper, Prof. Anoop Misra, co-author of the article, said, “While discussing other aspects of diabetes and its management, smoking cessation advice is either not given or not stressed strongly in India.”

“It should be clearly told to the patients that it can increase the risk of heart attacks and lower limb amputation manifold,” said the Chairman of Fortis C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is one of the most pressing non-communicable disease challenges globally.

In 2022, an estimated 828 million adults were living with diabetes, an increase of approximately 630 million since 1990. According to the 2023 Indian Council of Medical Research-India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) study, India has an estimated 101 million people with diabetes, 136 million pre diabetics and 315 million people with hypertension in 2021.

The article said that the rapid rise of T2D has unfolded alongside another long-standing epidemic: combustible tobacco use.

According to the World Health Organisation, approximately 1.3 billion people use tobacco worldwide, and tobacco causes more than 7 million deaths each year, most of them in low- and middle-income countries.