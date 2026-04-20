Study finds India’s methane emissions lower than global estimates

A new scientific study suggests that methane emissions over India may be lower than figures reported in some widely used global inventories, underscoring the need to strengthen the country’s monitoring systems for this potent greenhouse gas.

Methane, while shorter-lived in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, has a far greater warming potential, making it a key target for near-term climate mitigation efforts.

In India, where emissions stem largely from agriculture, waste management, and the energy sector, researchers say more accurate tracking is essential for designing effective reduction strategies and reducing both environmental and economic impacts.

The study, led by Dhanyalekshmi Pillai of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Bhopal, along with colleagues Thara Anna Mathew, Jithin S. Kumar and other national and international scientists, analysed India’s methane emissions for the period 2018–2019. The findings were recently published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics by the European Geosciences Union.

According to Pillai, the results show that methane emissions over India are lower than those estimated by several global, activity-based emission inventories. However, they are still higher than figures reported in India’s Fourth Biennial Update Report, which estimates emissions at 19.6 teragrams per year.

Using an improved modelling approach that integrates satellite observations, ground-based measurements, and atmospheric transport models, the researchers estimate India’s annual methane emissions to be between 21.9 and 24.9 teragrams.