TN-type deadly fire episodes rest on enforcement lacunae

NEW DELHI: The explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Sunday, which killed at least 22 people and injured six others, has exposed what officials describe as a systemic regulatory failure.

The blast at the Vanaja Fireworks unit in Kattanarpatti village was so powerful that it was reportedly felt up to 10 kilometres away. Chief Minister MK Stalin called the incident “extremely painful” and sent two ministers to the site.

At the centre of the issue is India’s fragmented regulatory framework for hazardous industries.

Licensing and inspection of firework factories fall under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), a body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry based in Nagpur. However, it fails to conduct regular inspections due to severe manpower shortages.

Another key institution, the Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards under the Ministry of Home Affairs, frames fire safety norms and guidelines across the country. However, it has no enforcement powers, leaving compliance entirely to state governments. A senior official noted that the two bodies operate in silos with little coordination or alignment.