Two Indian-origin people killed outside gurudwara in Italy at Baisakhi meet

CHANDIGARH: Two Indian-origin nationals hailing from Punjab were shot dead at Covo in the Bergamo province of Italy while leaving a warehouse used as a place of worship during a gathering for the Baisakhi festival.

The deceased, both 48 years old, were identified as Raginder Singh of Covo and Gurmit Singh from Agnadello.

The attack took place on Friday by the alleged assailant who fired at them in the square in front of the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur on Via Campo Rampino at 11.50 pm in the industrial area of the town and then fled in a white car.

As per local media reports, the authorities later recovered approximately 10 shell casings from the site, indicating the intensity of the shooting. Initial findings have ruled out the possibility of a sudden altercation escalating into violence.

According to an eyewitness, who spoke to local media, the shooter is suspected to be an “Indian” who also frequented the gurdwara, and the bullets also grazed a third person.

The Italian military police (Carabinieri) had launched a full-scale investigation to ascertain the reason behind the killings and to arrest the accused. It has already cordoned off the area. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local Sikh community in Italy.

An official celebration for Baisakhi was planned for Saturday nearby with the participation of local institutions. More details are awaited as an investigation into the matter is currently under way.

Italian military police probe to ascertain cause

The attack took place on Friday by the alleged assailant who fired at them in the square in front of the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur on Via Campo Rampino at 11.50 pm in the industrial area of the town and then fled in a white car. The Italian military police had launched an investigation to ascertain the reason behind the shocking incident.