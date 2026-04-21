26 candidates score 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026; highest number from Andhra, Telangana

NEW DELHI: A total of 26 candidates, all male, have secured a perfect 100 percentile in the B.E/B.Tech examinations of JEE Main 2026 conducted across two sessions in January and April.

The highest number of toppers is from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with five candidates each, while three candidates from Delhi have also achieved the perfect score.

Shreya Mishra, Aditya Gupta and Atharva Panjabi from Delhi–National Capital Territory (NCT) have obtained a perfect score.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced the percentile scores for JEE Main 2026, the national level engineering entrance examination.

A total of 15,38,468 candidates, including 5,31,593 women, appeared for the B.E/B.Tech exams conducted in two sessions, from January 21 to 28 and from April 2 to 8.

The other candidates who secured 100 percentile include four from Rajasthan, two each from Haryana and Maharashtra, and one each from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha and Chandigarh.

Among female candidates, the highest NTA score was recorded by Mallavarapu Aasna of Telangana with 99.9982287 percentile. Ashi Grewal from Haryana and Saumyaa Gupta from Rajasthan scored 99.9969766 and 99.9965185 percentile respectively.

Of the 100 percentile scorers, 24 belong to the General category, one to the General – Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, and one to the Other Backward Classes – Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) category.

The cut-off marks for different categories are as follows: 93.4123549 percentile for the Unreserved (UR) category, 82.4164528 for General-EWS, 63.9172792 percentile for SC, 52.0174712 percentile for ST, and 80.9232583 percentile for OBC-NCL. The cut-off for UR Persons with Disabilities is 0.0023186 percentile.

The number of candidates who have qualified for JEE (Advanced) in different categories is as follows: UR – 96,873; OBC – 67,597; EWS – 25,009; SC – 37,552; ST – 18,790; and UR (Persons with Benchmark Disability) – 4,391.

The full list of the 26 toppers is as follows: Jonnala Roshan Mandeep Reddy, Narendrababu Garu Mahith, Thunga Durga Suprabath, Pasala Mohith, Bijjam Venkata Chandra Shekhar Reddy (all from Andhra Pradesh); Mantha Shiva Kamesh, Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy, Sai Rithvik Reddy Vekatreddy Valla, Vivan Sharad Mahiswari and Rishi Premnath (Telangana); Shreya Mishra, Aditya Gupta and Atharva Panjabi (Delhi–NCT); Kabeer Chhillar, Chiranjib Kar, Arnav Gautam and Yashwardhan (Rajasthan); Arnav Gandhi and Anay Jain (Haryana); Siddharth Shrikant Athaley and Madhav Viradiya (Maharashtra); Thammina Girish (Tamil Nadu); Shubham Kumar (Bihar); Aarush Singhal (Chandigarh); Bhavesh Patra (Odisha); and Purohit Nimay (Gujarat).

JEE Main is the qualifying examination for JEE Advanced, which determines admissions to the IITs. The JEE Main scores are also used for admissions to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

The scores of 111 candidates across both sessions were withheld as they were allegedly found to have indulged in unfair practices.