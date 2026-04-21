73 offenders convicted till March ’26, NCB hailed for fighting drug menace

Under this mission, the NCB has made a breakthrough in getting 73 drug offenders convicted in the first three months of 2026 with the harshest punishments. We are determined to shut every breathing space of drug rackets with all our might,” he noted.

The home ministry said that as many as 9.50 lakh searchable records of arrested and convicted persons under the NDPS Act remain available with the centralised digital database, the National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-Offenders (NIDAAN), which strengthened the anti-drug enforcement agencies.

“In the first quarter of 2026, from January to March, the NCB secured convictions of 73 drug offenders in 35 cases. Out of these, four were awarded the maximum sentence of 20 years, while 54 others were awarded sentences of 10 years or more. A total fine of Rs 1.22 crore was also imposed on the convicts,” they said.