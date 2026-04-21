‘After music, kabaddi, Bishnoi gang seizing control of cricket in Canada’

CHANDIGARH: After allegedly infiltrating Punjab’s kabaddi leagues and music industry, gangsters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang are now reportedly targeting cricket in Canada, according to an investigative documentary by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

The 43-minute documentary, Corruption, Crime and Cricket in Canada, aired by CBC’s The Fifth Estate on Friday, makes wide-ranging allegations of corruption and intimidation within Cricket Canada. It claims that senior officials have been involved in malpractice related to governance, team selection, and other key decisions.

According to the investigation, individuals claiming links to the Bishnoi gang allegedly threatened members of Canada’s national cricket team in Surrey, British Columbia, in July last year. A player was reportedly warned of “serious consequences” if he failed to “take care” of certain players. The threats are described as part of a disturbing trend of interference in Canada’s top-level cricket.

The report also alleges attempts to influence team composition, including efforts to install specific players in leadership roles. Indian-origin cricketer Dilpreet Singh Bajwa was allegedly pressured to be made captain, with threats extending to him and his family.

The documentary further states that the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is investigating Bajwa for a suspicious over bowled during a T20 World Cup match against New Zealand in Chennai, where he delivered a no-ball, a wide, and conceded 15 runs. He was subsequently questioned by the ACU and missed a team meeting.