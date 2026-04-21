Amit Shah calls high-level security review on Indo-Nepal border amid rising concerns

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns over the evolving situation along the Indo-Nepal border, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a high-level security review meeting on May 2 to assess developments in the border areas between the two countries, sources said.

With the change of guard in Kathmandu and recent overtures by the Nepal government, the meeting is expected to focus on emerging security challenges.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed states bordering Nepal, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as well as the Sashastra Seema Bal responsible for guarding the border, to step up vigilance.

According to sources, the meeting, to be held at Kartavya Bhawan-3 in New Delhi, will discuss measures to further strengthen security arrangements, particularly in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

They added that the government has been taking the emerging situation seriously, especially in light of certain decisions such as customs duty allegedly levied on imports from India.

Sources said the chief ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are likely to be invited for the discussion, as state police forces also play an important role in ensuring the safety of people on the Indian side of the border.