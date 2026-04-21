Amit Shah calls high-level security review on Indo-Nepal border amid rising concerns

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns over the evolving situation along the Indo-Nepal border, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called a high-level security review meeting on May 2 to assess developments in the border areas between the two countries, sources said.
With the change of guard in Kathmandu and recent overtures by the Nepal government, the meeting is expected to focus on emerging security challenges.
Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed states bordering Nepal, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as well as the Sashastra Seema Bal responsible for guarding the border, to step up vigilance.
According to sources, the meeting, to be held at Kartavya Bhawan-3 in New Delhi, will discuss measures to further strengthen security arrangements, particularly in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.
They added that the government has been taking the emerging situation seriously, especially in light of certain decisions such as customs duty allegedly levied on imports from India.
Sources said the chief ministers of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are likely to be invited for the discussion, as state police forces also play an important role in ensuring the safety of people on the Indian side of the border.
“The chief ministers’ participation highlights the importance of coordination between the Centre and state governments, as the three states share a long and open border with Nepal, making it important for governments at both levels to work closely to manage security challenges and prevent illegal activities,” a source said.
Besides the chief ministers, top officials of the state governments, including chief secretaries, Directors General of Police (DGPs) and home secretaries of the concerned states, will participate in the deliberations.
Senior officers, including district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs) from border districts, may also be asked to join virtually to provide real-time inputs from the ground.
Sources said that, in the run-up to the meeting, state governments have been instructed to depute teams of officials to visit border areas to assess the situation on the ground, including existing security arrangements, surveillance systems and vulnerable points.
A detailed report will then be prepared and presented at the meeting to help formulate a future action plan.
“One of the main concerns likely to be discussed is illegal infiltration across the border. Authorities are also worried about drug trafficking and other suspicious activities. The government is expected to focus on improving monitoring systems and taking strict action against such networks. Special attention may also be given to movements linked to nearby regions, making the security plan more comprehensive,” another source said.
The Indo-Nepal border has long been challenging to manage due to its porous nature and difficult terrain. It is believed that better coordination, the use of technology and stronger state-level administration will help improve safety and control along the border in the coming days.