Author Madhu Kishwar booked by Chandigarh Police for circulating misleading content

CHANDIGARH: Author Madhu Kishwar has been booked by the Chandigarh Police for allegedly circulating misleading content on social media. A police delegation served a notice at her office in Sarita Vihar, Delhi.

According to an official statement issued by the Chandigarh Police, a Chandigarh-based complainant on April 19 alleged that forged and misleading social media posts and video clips with obscene text and content were being circulated by various social media users, misidentifying the person in the video.

The complainant alleged, "is a deliberate act of creating false electronic record using obscene words and phrases having knowledge and sufficient reason to believe that posts are misleading and false, with an intent to cause damage or injury."