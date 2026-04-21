Author Madhu Kishwar booked by Chandigarh Police for circulating misleading content

CHANDIGARH: Author Madhu Kishwar has been booked by the Chandigarh Police for allegedly circulating misleading content on social media. A police delegation served a notice at her office in Sarita Vihar, Delhi.
According to an official statement issued by the Chandigarh Police, a Chandigarh-based complainant on April 19 alleged that forged and misleading social media posts and video clips with obscene text and content were being circulated by various social media users, misidentifying the person in the video.
The complainant alleged, "is a deliberate act of creating false electronic record using obscene words and phrases having knowledge and sufficient reason to believe that posts are misleading and false, with an intent to cause damage or injury."
Sources said that in the preliminary investigation, the police identified the individual in the video as a travel vlogger.
Kishwar had tagged a video of the travel vlogger and claimed that the man receiving a facial massage was the Prime Minister. The claim was debunked by AltNews later.
As per the statement of the woman, she disclosed that the person in the video shared from her account is her husband. Statements of her husband and another lady in the video have also been recorded during preliminary investigation, the police said.
Police have named Kishwar and several other social media handles in the case. Further investigation is ongoing.
The Police registered the case under various sections, including 196 (criminalises acts that promote enmity, hatred, or ill-will between groups based on religion, race, language), 336 (1) (forgery) and 356 (criminal defamation), of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides sections 66 C, D and 67 of the Information Technology Act.
Reacting to the police visit, Kishwar posted on X that five police personnel, including two women officers, had arrived at her office while she was recording a video.
She also stated that she was aware of legal provisions regarding arrest of women after sunset and expressed concern over the situation.
Police have not issued any statement on the timing of the visit.