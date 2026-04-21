Baisaran meadows remain shut year after Pahalgam terror attack despite heightened security

SRINAGAR: A year after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 25 tourists and a local ponywala, the Baisaran meadows, popularly known as Mini Switzerland, remain closed to civilians despite enhanced security measures at the resort.

Paramilitary CRPF personnel remain on guard at the muddy track at Kanimarg, about 4 km away from Baisaran meadows, and do not allow any visitor to move towards the iconic destination.

“Baisaran is closed and you cannot move ahead from here,” a security guard said.

After the terror attack, 48 tourist sites in Kashmir, including Baisaran, were closed. While the majority of these sites have been reopened by authorities after a security audit, Baisaran and a few others still remain shut.

After the militant attack, security across Pahalgam has been significantly tightened. The deployment of security forces has increased, surveillance systems have been strengthened, and installation of CCTV cameras has been made mandatory for hotels, restaurants, shops, and other business establishments.

Security personnel also conduct random checks of vehicles and commuters entering Pahalgam, maintaining strict vigilance and surveillance.

The authorities have introduced a QR code-based identification system for all tourism service providers, including ponywalas, hawkers, business establishments, and outside vendors. The system enables easy identification and verification of service providers.

“Each service provider has been properly vetted by police, registered by authorities, and provided a unique QR code that contains personal information, including Aadhaar and driving licence details of the person,” said Abdul Waheed, president of the Ponywalla Association Pahalgam.

He said a security jawan or a tourist can scan the code with their mobile phones to check complete information about the person.

According to Waheed, this step will help restore the trust of tourists, as they can access complete information about service providers through the QR code.