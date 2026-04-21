Chhattisgarh to convene special Assembly session to condemn Women’s Reservation Bill defeat

RAIPUR: The Vishnu Deo Sai-led Chhattisgarh government has decided to convene a one-day special session of the State Assembly later this month to specifically aimed at passing a censure motion against the opposition for its alleged "non-cooperation" regarding the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai revealed the government’s plan after the BJP's "Jan-Akrosh Rally" (public outrage rally) organised in the state capital to show women's resentment against the opposition parties.

He stated that the state government intends to take a firm stand against the opposition's behaviour, which he claims hindered the passage of the bill. "Congress and opposition parties have opposed not a bill but the empowerment and rights of women”, CM Sai stated accusing the Congress of "betrayal" and "grave sin" for blocking a constitutional amendment bill providing 33 percent reservation for women in legislative bodies.