Clashes erupt between Naga, Kuki communities during protest shutdown in Manipur

Clashes erupted between two tribal communities in Manipur on Tuesday, when local police tried to clear a roadblock during a protest shutdown called by the United Naga Council on the borders of Senapati and its adjacent Kangpokpi districts.

The roadblock was set up by Naga volunteers to enforce a three-day shutdown to protest the April 18 killing of two persons in Ukhrul district, according to officials.

An official said the situation turned tense after Changoubung Kuki villagers became involved, leading to stone pelting between the two sides.

"A few rounds were fired during the commotion. However, it is not clear who did it," the official said.

The three-day shutdown called by UNC paralysed normal life in all Naga-inhabited areas of the state, including Ukhrul, Kamjong, Senapati, Noney and Tamenglong.

The shutdown began at midnight on April 20.

(With inputs from PTI)